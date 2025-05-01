All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's government still hopes to open first EU accession cluster by July

Oleh PavliukThursday, 1 May 2025, 19:19
Ukraine's government still hopes to open first EU accession cluster by July
Stock photo: Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, believes that Ukraine will be able to open at least one negotiating cluster before the end of Poland’s presidency of the EU Council.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stefanishyna in an interview aired on the national 24/7 joint newscast on Thursday 1 May

Details: During a visit to Budapest, Stefanishyna referred to the publicly confirmed agreement with the European Commission that "all negotiating clusters will be opened this year".

Advertisement:

"A great deal of work has been done by the European Commission and the Polish presidency. Unfortunately, the process has not yet been unblocked. But the Ukrainian delegation is working here [in Budapest]," she said.

Stefanishyna said she is confident that the Polish presidency may still conclude with at least some of the negotiating chapters opened.

Poland’s six-month presidency of the EU Council ends in June 2025.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Ukraine and the EU Commission initially had ambitious plans for the pace of accession talks in 2025, but the process has been hindered by Hungary’s veto. Recently, there have been indications that Moldova and Ukraine could be separated on their path to EU membership.
  • Following talks in Budapest on 29 April, Ukraine and Hungary agreed to hold regular consultations to address bilateral issues.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy confirms he discussed mineral resources deal with Trump at Vatican
Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video
All News
EU
Ukrainian civil society calls on EU to overcome Hungary's veto on accession talks
Draft minerals agreement with US aligns with Ukraine's EU accession commitments, says Ukraine's PM
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
RECENT NEWS
20:47
Serbian president says he will go to Russia on 9 May because he promised Putin
20:16
Over 70,000 people listed as missing in Ukraine due to war
19:52
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to reorganise State Logistics Operator to merge with Defence Procurement Agency
19:36
Zelenskyy confirms he discussed mineral resources deal with Trump at Vatican
19:19
Ukraine's government still hopes to open first EU accession cluster by July
18:10
Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office
18:00
US treasury secretary: Trump dealt Zelenskyy a "royal flush" by signing mineral resources deal
17:40
Ukraine has shut down three out of nine nuclear power units for maintenance, says IAEA
16:47
Russia's Foreign Ministry states it will not allow Ukraine to be restored within 1991 borders
16:25
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: