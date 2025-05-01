Zelenskyy confirms he discussed mineral resources deal with Trump at Vatican

Zelenskyy and Trump at the meeting in the Vatican on 26 April. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that the mineral resources agreement was among the topics he discussed with US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the Vatican.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 1 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian negotiating team involved in finalising the mineral resources deal.

Quote: "We discussed Ukraine’s readiness to sign the agreement with the president of the United States, with Donald Trump, during our meeting at the Vatican. In fact, we now have the first result of that Vatican meeting, which makes it truly historic."

More details: The president expressed hope that "other outcomes of our conversation" would also be implemented.

Zelenskyy added that the agreement underwent significant changes during the drafting process. "Now it is a truly equal agreement that enables investment in Ukraine – substantial investment – and, in addition, allows for the modernisation of Ukraine’s industrial production and, just as importantly, its legal practices," he noted.

Until now, it had not been officially confirmed that the mineral resources deal was discussed by the presidents of Ukraine and the US at the Vatican. Axios previously reported that Trump had allegedly pressured Zelenskyy during their conversation to expedite the signing of the agreement.

Background:

On 30 April, Ukraine and the US signed a framework agreement on economic partnership. Earlier, European Pravda revealed key details of the deal, which includes provisions on 57 critical minerals and US military assistance.

The terms of the agreement match most of the key points previously shared by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

US President Donald Trump stated that the mineral deal would bring the US more benefits than it had spent on Ukraine.

