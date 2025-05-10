Iran preparing to transfer ballistic missile launchers to Russia – Reuters

Iran is planning to soon send Russia launchers for its short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles which Moscow may use in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing two Western security officials and one regional official

Details: The sources state that the transfer of the Iranian launchers is "imminent". These are launchers for Fath-360 missiles with a range of up to 120 km, which would allow Russian forces to conduct tactical strikes on Ukrainian positions, military facilities and settlements near the line of contact.

Iran delivered missiles to Russia on nine vessels sailing under the Russian flag in September 2024. Three Reuters sources said at the time that the launchers had not been included in that shipment.

The experts suggest that the delivery of Fath-360 launchers would indicate a deepening of military cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Earlier, US Army General Christopher Cavoli informed the US Congress that Iran had supplied Russia with over 400 short-range ballistic missiles. These were likely Fath-360s.

Meanwhile, there is no public evidence that Iran has supplied Russia with other types of such missiles or that Russian forces have used the Fath-360.

Analysts believe that the deployment of the Fath-360 would allow Russia to reserve more advanced missiles, like the Iskander, for long-range strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including the energy sector, further burdening the air defence system.

"It would be much easier [for Russian forces] to launch a strike much faster ... against high-value targets. They [Fath-360s] don't need a lot of launch preparations. Their flight time is incredibly short," said Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"The Fath-360 is designed to be handled and operated by people with relatively little training," explained Ralph Savelsberg, associate professor at the Netherlands Defence Academy.

