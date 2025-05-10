"Putin's truce": Russians kill man in Kherson

Russian soldiers killed a man in the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson using a drone at around 07:00 on Saturday 10 May, when the so-called "Putin ceasefire" was supposed to be in effect.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the man had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

In addition, two people have been injured in the oblast on Saturday.

The Russians targeted residential areas in the oblast settlements, damaging four houses. They also destroyed a car.

