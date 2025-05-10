All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU diplomacy chief on Hungary's Ukraine veto: one opposing nation cannot hold all others hostage

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 12:01
EU diplomacy chief on Hungary's Ukraine veto: one opposing nation cannot hold all others hostage
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has criticised Hungary for making bilateral issues an obstacle to Ukraine's integration.

Source: Kallas in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas believes it is a positive step that Ukraine is meeting with Hungary to resolve bilateral issues.

Advertisement:

Quote: "On our side, we are also saying that these bilateral issues – not only in Ukraine but in other countries-candidates cannot be an obstacle if the country has done their homework, which means all the reforms that the European Union requires."

Details: Kallas stressed that the EU, for its part, is also working on decision-making mechanisms.

"Because if the majority – 26 states – are in favour and one is against then this one country cannot hold hostage everybody else," she emphasised.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, the Ukrainian government criticised the EU's treatment of Ukraine's progress as unfair. Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has complained that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to change the Hungarian government.
  • On 9 May, Kallas said that the EU understands how to proceed if Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession cannot be overcome.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUHungary
Advertisement:
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
Pakistan announces beginning of large-scale military operation against India
Zelenskyy signs decree imposing sanctions on Russians and companies from Iran, China and Uzbekistan
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats
All News
EU
Council of Europe Secretary General issues statement on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression
EU to allocate €1bn from profits of Russian assets for arms orders from Ukrainian defence industry
EU has plans B and C amid Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession, says EU diplomacy chief
RECENT NEWS
12:01
EU diplomacy chief on Hungary's Ukraine veto: one opposing nation cannot hold all others hostage
11:37
European leaders and Zelenskyy family honour memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv – photos
10:51
German foreign minister: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible
10:23
Estonian Rescue Association hands over vehicles and equipment to Ukraine
10:11
Russians kill two people in Donetsk Oblast
09:40
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
08:54
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
08:42
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
08:30
"Putin's truce": Russians kill man in Kherson
08:08
Kremlin rejects 30-day ceasefire as long as Ukraine receives weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: