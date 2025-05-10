EU diplomacy chief on Hungary's Ukraine veto: one opposing nation cannot hold all others hostage

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has criticised Hungary for making bilateral issues an obstacle to Ukraine's integration.

Source: Kallas in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas believes it is a positive step that Ukraine is meeting with Hungary to resolve bilateral issues.

Advertisement:

Quote: "On our side, we are also saying that these bilateral issues – not only in Ukraine but in other countries-candidates cannot be an obstacle if the country has done their homework, which means all the reforms that the European Union requires."

Details: Kallas stressed that the EU, for its part, is also working on decision-making mechanisms.

"Because if the majority – 26 states – are in favour and one is against then this one country cannot hold hostage everybody else," she emphasised.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, the Ukrainian government criticised the EU's treatment of Ukraine's progress as unfair. Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has complained that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to change the Hungarian government.

On 9 May, Kallas said that the EU understands how to proceed if Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession cannot be overcome.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!