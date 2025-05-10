All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 May 2025, 12:37
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
Kosmos-482. Photo: Wikimedia

Russia has reported that the Kosmos-482 spacecraft, launched by the Soviet Union in 1972 for Venus exploration, crashed into the Indian Ocean on 10 May.

Source: Roscosmos, the Russian state corporation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research

Details: The spacecraft is reported to have entered the dense layers of the atmosphere at 09:24 Moscow time, 560 km west of the Middle Andaman island, before crashing into the ocean west of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Advertisement:

"The Kosmos-482 spacecraft has ceased to exist, having left orbit and crashed into the Indian Ocean," Russia said.

Background: Earlier, media reports indicated that after 53 years, the Kosmos-482 spacecraft was returning to Earth and posed a potential danger, as it could crash into a densely populated area.

The 500 kg spacecraft was expected to reach a speed of several hundred kilometres per hour upon impact with the Earth.

Advertisement:

The collision was anticipated to occur on 9 or 10 May.

For reference: The spacecraft was launched in 1972 to study Venus, but due to a malfunction of the upper stage, it remained in a high elliptical orbit around Earth and gradually drifted closer to the planet.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

USSRRussia
Advertisement:
Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
Pakistan announces beginning of large-scale military operation against India
All News
USSR
Polish Sejm recognises Soviet deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide
UK intelligence analyses impact of war on Russia's relations with former USSR countries
Lithuanian Seimas proposes to equate Russia's aggression against Ukraine with Soviet and Nazi crimes
RECENT NEWS
15:49
EU and US intend to tighten sanctions on Russia if it refuses ceasefire
15:40
Coalition of the willing demands that Russia agree to unconditional ceasefire for 30 days from 12 May
15:10
Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire
15:05
NATO secretary general joins coalition of the willing call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
14:29
Leaders of four nations urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
14:15
Police beat man holding "No to war!" placard in Moscow on Russia's Victory Day
13:58
Representatives of coalition of the willing and Zelenskyy talk to Trump
13:43
Germany to classify future arms supplies to Ukraine
13:02
Macron wants direct Ukraine-Russia talks after ceasefire is reached
12:37
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: