Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has explained that when he arrived in Alaska wearing a sweater that appeared to have "USSR" written on it, he did not mean that Russia wants to restore the Soviet Union.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with NBC

Details: On 15 August, Lavrov arrived at a hotel in Anchorage, where talks between the US and Russian leaders were taking place that day, in a sweater with "USSR" in Russian written on it. The interviewer from NBC asked him whether he had been trying to signal that Russia wants to bring back the USSR.

Advertisement:

Quote from Lavrov: "No. We were born in the Soviet Union. President Putin repeatedly stated that those who are not sorry [about] what happened to the Soviet Union, they don't have a heart, but those who want to restore the Soviet Union, they don't have any brains. This is an absolutely correct statement...

To remember and to cherish what happened in your life [many years ago] is not the same as to try to take over militarily each and every place." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: The NBC interviewer also asked Lavrov about a Russian strike on a US civilian business in Mukachevo, a city in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine’s west, on 21 August. She said she had spoken to people on the ground who confirmed that the business was an electronics factory that manufactured, among other things, coffee machines.

Quote from Lavrov: "Some people are really naive, and when they see a coffee machine in the window, they believe that this is the place where coffee machines are produced. Our intelligence has very good information, and we target only – as I said – either military enterprises, military sites or industrial enterprises directly involved in producing military equipment for Ukrainian army."

More details: Later, when he was asked to clarify whether he was confirming that the strike on the factory was deliberate, Lavrov said he had not confirmed that the incident took place and he had never heard of it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!