Germany to classify future arms supplies to Ukraine

Germany will significantly restrict information about the weapons it supplies to Ukraine after three years of broad transparency.

Source: German news agency dpa, citing government sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Government sources told dpa that the new administration will "significantly limit information on future arms supplies".

The main goal is "not to give the aggressor a military advantage in the war in Ukraine".

The restriction of public debate on arms supplies is part of the "tactics of warfare", the sources said.

It is not yet clear how the Bundestag will be informed about arms supplies in the future.

Background:

Notably, the Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union, and the Social Democratic Party of Germany had confirmed in their coalition agreement that they would continue supporting Ukraine before officially taking office.

In mid-April, the German government updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine, including additional air defence equipment, ammunition and drones.

