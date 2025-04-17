All Sections
Germany reports on sending air defence missiles and drones to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 17 April 2025, 18:41
Photo: idu.org

On 17 April, the German government updated the list of military aid that it has handed over to Ukraine in recent days, including air defence equipment, ammunition and drones.

Source: European Pravda citing the German Federal Government

Details: Among other things, Germany announced the transfer of 66 MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles), 4 Kinetic Defence Vehicle mobile air defence systems and 3 Zuzana 2 howitzers.

Ukraine also received ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft systems and IRIS-T SLM systems; 27,000 155-mm and 1,000 122-mm rounds.

The list also includes 70 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 150 HF-1 attack drones and 10 surface drones, 6 Bergepanzer 2 armoured repair and recovery vehicles with spare parts, and 4 WISENT 1 demining tanks with spare parts.

As for other weapons, Germany transferred more than 900 RGW 90 man-portable anti-tank missile systems, G3 MK 556 assault rifles, 41 ground surveillance radars, as well as tourniquets, sleeping bags, border guard vehicles and other equipment.

The updated list also shows that Germany is preparing to ship four IRIS-T short- and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems (SLM/SLS) with missiles, Igla man-portable air defence systems, missiles for Patriot systems and reconnaissance drones.

Background:

  • Last week, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced another military aid package for Ukraine, which will include four IRIS-T air defence systems.
  • The future German coalition government, which is due to take office in May, also promises to continue military and other assistance to Ukraine.

