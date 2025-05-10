All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy did not ask new German chancellor for Taurus missiles

Serhiy SydorenkoSaturday, 10 May 2025, 17:01
Zelenskyy did not ask new German chancellor for Taurus missiles
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, in response to questions from German journalists about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ need for Taurus missiles, that Ukraine has a different priority in its dialogue with Germany.

Source: Zelenskyy after a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

Details: At the press conference, a journalist from the German DPA agency asked the Ukrainian leader whether Ukraine expects the new German government to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Taurus missiles, which Kyiv had repeatedly requested publicly under the previous government.

Advertisement:

But Zelenskyy did not repeat the request, stressing instead that Ukraine's priority in its dialogue with Berlin lies elsewhere.

"You know the issue of air defence systems is a pressing one for us. Germany has helped us a lot with Patriot systems and is also helping us a lot with IRIS-T systems. I would not like to talk about the number [of systems] now, but we are counting on this, we know the relevant deadlines. This is important for us," he said.

Zelenskyy also said he was confident that the German government will provide comprehensive assistance.

Advertisement:

"Germany will be with Ukraine and will support us until the war is over – and even afterwards," he said.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyGermanyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Putin has created false sense of calm for the sake of 9 May Victory Day parade
Zelenskyy rejects demilitarised zone proposal for Russo-Ukrainian war from Trump's envoy Kellogg
Representatives of coalition of the willing and Zelenskyy talk to Trump
RECENT NEWS
22:08
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
20:24
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
20:13
UK sends "Ikea-style" mock-ups of weapons to Ukraine to fool Russians
20:06
Kremlin to consider 30-day ceasefire proposal, says Peskov
19:34
Hungary's Szijjártó hopes Trump can replicate India-Pakistan ceasefire success in Ukraine
19:18
Türkiye expresses readiness to monitor possible ceasefire in Ukraine
19:12
Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions
18:56
Japanese PM calls on Russia to take constructive action on ceasefire
18:30
Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire
18:26
Trump envoy Witkoff to present Putin with 22 proposals from US, Europe and Ukraine, NBC News reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: