Zelenskyy did not ask new German chancellor for Taurus missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, in response to questions from German journalists about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ need for Taurus missiles, that Ukraine has a different priority in its dialogue with Germany.

Source: Zelenskyy after a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

Details: At the press conference, a journalist from the German DPA agency asked the Ukrainian leader whether Ukraine expects the new German government to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Taurus missiles, which Kyiv had repeatedly requested publicly under the previous government.

Advertisement:

But Zelenskyy did not repeat the request, stressing instead that Ukraine's priority in its dialogue with Berlin lies elsewhere.

"You know the issue of air defence systems is a pressing one for us. Germany has helped us a lot with Patriot systems and is also helping us a lot with IRIS-T systems. I would not like to talk about the number [of systems] now, but we are counting on this, we know the relevant deadlines. This is important for us," he said.

Zelenskyy also said he was confident that the German government will provide comprehensive assistance.

Advertisement:

"Germany will be with Ukraine and will support us until the war is over – and even afterwards," he said.

Background:

It is worth noting that Merz then gave a separate comment to the German media in which he commented on the Taurus issue and confirmed that arms supplies to Ukraine will be classified.

On Saturday, the leaders of the coalition of the willing met in Kyiv and announced plans to tighten sanctions against Russia if it rejects a ceasefire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!