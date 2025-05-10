All Sections
Three more children brought back from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 18:10
Three more children brought back from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast
A child with a Ukrainian flag. Photo: KOHANOVA1991/DEPOSITPHOTOS

Three more Ukrainian children aged 12 to 16 have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Among those rescued is a boy who was only nine years old when his hometown was occupied.

"He was not afraid to defend his pro-Ukrainian stance, despite being bullied by his peers at school with the support of his teachers. The FSB visited his family, threatening to take him away from his mother. However, the boy remained steadfast, refusing to participate in militarised events or sing the Russian national anthem," Prokudin said.

All three children are now safe and are receiving the medical and psychological support they need.

This marks the 46th successful return of children from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast since the start of the year.

Background:  On 8 May, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children forcibly removed and deported by Russia.

