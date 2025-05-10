All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungary's Szijjártó hopes Trump can replicate India-Pakistan ceasefire success in Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 19:34
Hungary's Szijjártó hopes Trump can replicate India-Pakistan ceasefire success in Ukraine
Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will be as successful in seeking to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine as he was in mediating between India and Pakistan.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó praised Trump for allegedly resolving a major military escalation between India and Pakistan – two nuclear-armed nations – which, according to him, posed a serious threat to global security.

Advertisement:

"Thanks to the successful mediation of Donald Trump and the US government, a complete ceasefire was reached between the parties. We hope that President Trump will achieve the same success with the war in Ukraine!" Szijjártó wrote.

He reiterated that Hungary has maintained a "pro-peace position" for more than three years.

"We are glad that those Western Europeans who used to attack, criticise and scold us for this very reason are now doing the same," he added. 

Advertisement:

Background: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a fourth day of strikes and counter-strikes on each other's military targets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
All News
negotiations
Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire
Trump envoy Witkoff to present Putin with 22 proposals from US, Europe and Ukraine, NBC News reports
Zelenskyy tells Trump he is ready for direct talks with Russia if 30-day ceasefire is agreed – Axios
RECENT NEWS
22:08
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
20:24
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
20:13
UK sends "Ikea-style" mock-ups of weapons to Ukraine to fool Russians
20:06
Kremlin to consider 30-day ceasefire proposal, says Peskov
19:34
Hungary's Szijjártó hopes Trump can replicate India-Pakistan ceasefire success in Ukraine
19:18
Türkiye expresses readiness to monitor possible ceasefire in Ukraine
19:12
Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions
18:56
Japanese PM calls on Russia to take constructive action on ceasefire
18:30
Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire
18:26
Trump envoy Witkoff to present Putin with 22 proposals from US, Europe and Ukraine, NBC News reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: