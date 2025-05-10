Hungary's Szijjártó hopes Trump can replicate India-Pakistan ceasefire success in Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will be as successful in seeking to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine as he was in mediating between India and Pakistan.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó praised Trump for allegedly resolving a major military escalation between India and Pakistan – two nuclear-armed nations – which, according to him, posed a serious threat to global security.

"Thanks to the successful mediation of Donald Trump and the US government, a complete ceasefire was reached between the parties. We hope that President Trump will achieve the same success with the war in Ukraine!" Szijjártó wrote.

He reiterated that Hungary has maintained a "pro-peace position" for more than three years.

"We are glad that those Western Europeans who used to attack, criticise and scold us for this very reason are now doing the same," he added.

Background: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a fourth day of strikes and counter-strikes on each other's military targets.

