Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 May 2025, 20:24
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron at the wall of memory on Mykhailivska Square. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer walked around the centre of Kyiv after a meeting of the coalition of the willing.

Source: Ukrainian President’s website, Zelenskyy on X(Twitter) 

Details: The leaders visited the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square, laid flowers and paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer also visited an exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment and then walked down the street to St Sophia Cathedral. The leaders were accompanied by a guide who told them about the past and present of the Ukrainian capital.

Zelenskyy also said that at St Sophia's Cathedral, he and Starmer "summarised today's meetings with our partners".

Зеленський і Стармер, фото ОП
Zelenskyy and Starmer
Photo by the Office of the President

Quote: "We discussed the implementation of the agreement on a full ceasefire starting May 12 for at least 30 days, and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia if it rejects it. Particular attention was paid to ensuring effective monitoring of the ceasefire, coordination with the United States, security guarantees for Ukraine, and the further strengthening of our country's defense capabilities.

I thank Keir Starmer for co-leading the Coalition of the Willing and for all his efforts to make cooperation within this format truly effective."

