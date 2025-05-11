All Sections
Russians launched over 360 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 07:46
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched more than 360 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian troops launched five airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka and Malynivka.

A total of 231 UAVs of various types targeted the settlements of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Three MLRS attacks struck Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

Russian forces also carried out 125 artillery strikes on the settlements of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Quote from Fedorov: "Four reports have been received regarding damage to flats, houses and a non-residential building."

Zaporizhzhia OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
