Russia loses over 1,300 troops in 24 hours

Russian forces lost 1,310 soldiers killed and wounded as well as two tanks and 33 artillery systems on Saturday 10 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 965,890 (+1,310) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,792 (+2) tanks;

tanks; 22,446 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 27,670 (+33) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,381 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,159 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

335 (+0) helicopters;

35,537 (+55) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

47,947 (+117) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,878 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

