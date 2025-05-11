All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses over 1,300 troops in 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 08:16
Russia loses over 1,300 troops in 24 hours
A Ukrainian defender. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces lost 1,310 soldiers killed and wounded as well as two tanks and 33 artillery systems on Saturday 10 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 965,890 (+1,310) military personnel;
  • 10,792 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,446 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,670 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 1,381 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,159 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 35,537 (+55) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 47,947 (+117) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,878 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
New Pope mentions Ukraine in Sunday prayer
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire
Russia launches 108 drones after three-day pause: Ukraine destroys 60 and 41 go off radar
Trump after Putin's address: Imagine if this "bloodbath" finally ends
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,310 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 36 artillery systems over past day
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 50 artillery systems over past day
RECENT NEWS
18:44
Indonesian port becomes hub for transshipment of Russian oil products
18:15
Hungary open to restarting talks with Ukraine on minorities despite tensions
17:49
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
17:39
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
17:24
Ukrainian troops have repelled over 40 Russian attacks on different fronts since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff
17:00
Putin at risk of "overplaying his hand" by continuing to refuse lasting ceasefire, former Trump advisor says
16:26
First 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations, says Trump's special envoy Kellogg
16:15
updatedThree people injured in Russian artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast – video
15:33
Germany's Merz: ceasefire must come before any talks with Russia
15:07
Macron woke Trump before dawn to secure backing for Kyiv ceasefire plan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: