Russia loses over 1,300 troops in 24 hours
Sunday, 11 May 2025, 08:16
Russian forces lost 1,310 soldiers killed and wounded as well as two tanks and 33 artillery systems on Saturday 10 May.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 965,890 (+1,310) military personnel;
- 10,792 (+2) tanks;
- 22,446 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,670 (+33) artillery systems;
- 1,381 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,159 (+1) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 35,537 (+55) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 47,947 (+117) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,878 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
