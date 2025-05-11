Seven more civilians injured in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Seven residents of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts were injured as a result of Russian attacks on 10 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three residents of Donetsk Oblast were injured on Saturday – in the cities of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

A 76-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were injured in Russian attacks on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

In addition, two women, aged 68 and 73, were injured in the village of Blahodativka in the Kindrashivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv Oblast with 13 guided aerial bombs, a Lancet UAV and a FPV drone.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed.

