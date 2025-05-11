New Pope mentions Ukraine in Sunday prayer

Pope Leo XIV has called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza with the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid in his first Sunday afternoon blessing as pontiff.

Details: Mentioning the end of World War II 80 years ago, Leo XIV quoted Pope Francis, who condemned the number of conflicts tearing the world apart today, calling them the "third world war in pieces".

"I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people," he said. "Let everything possible be done to achieve genuine, just and lasting peace as soon as possible."

"I too address the world's great powers by repeating the ever-present call 'never again war'," Leo said from the loggia of St Peter's Basilica.

Pope Leo also remarked that Sunday is Mother's Day in many countries and wished all mothers, "including those in heaven", a Happy Mother's Day.

The crowd that gathered in the city for the anniversary celebrations erupted in applause and music as the bells of St Peter's Basilica rang out.

On Saturday, Leo XIV prayed at the tomb of Pope Francis, located in the Basilica of St Mary Magdalene.

Robert Prevost, 69, was elected Pope by the conclave on the second day. He had been appointed a cardinal by the late Pope Francis in 2023 and had headed the Holy See's office responsible for selecting bishops worldwide.

Before his career in the Vatican, Prevost had a long history as a missionary in Peru, where he served as bishop of the northern city of Chiclayo and led the Order of St Augustine.

The new pope is seen as a moderate within the Catholic Church and is expected to uphold the legacy of the late Pope Francis.

