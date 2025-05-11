All Sections
Three people injured in Russian artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast – video

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 May 2025, 16:15
Three people injured in Russian artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast – video
The aftermath of the Russian artillery strike on Kherson. Photo: Screenshot

Russian forces launched artillery strikes on the city of Kherson and the village of Bilozerka on Sunday 12 May, leaving two women and a man injured.

Sources: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians mounted an artillery strike on the Korabelnyi city district of Kherson on Sunday.

A 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a blast injury, traumatic brain injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to her back and thigh.

A 57-year-old woman from Kherson suffered a mine-blast injury and a broken arm. She received medical care and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

The Russian strike has damaged a multi-storey building, smashing windows and destroying balconies.

In addition, at around 13:00, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka, injuring a 61-year-old resident. A projectile struck his house while he was in the garden. 

He was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder blade and thigh.

Background: On 11 May, Russian forces mounted two strikes on the village of Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two women aged 75 and 56.

