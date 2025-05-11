All Sections
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs and drone, injuring two women

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 May 2025, 12:26
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs and drone, injuring two women
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Russian forces struck the village of Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast twice on Sunday morning, injuring two women aged 75 and 56.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians carried out three airstrikes using guided aerial bombs on Pavlivka in the morning. A 75-year-old woman sustained serious injury as a result of the initial attack and was taken to hospital. Houses were damaged.

Later in the day, the Russians attacked Pavlivka again, this time using an FPV drone. A 56-year-old local woman was injured in the strike and is receiving medical assistance.

Quote: "Russians attacked the village in the Vasylivka district for the second time in one day. As a result of the FPV drone strike, a house was damaged. A woman was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance."

Background:

  • In the morning of 11 May, Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast using UAVs, causing destruction in two districts near Kyiv.
  • On 10 May, seven residents of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts were injured in Russian attacks.

Zaporizhzhia Oblastattack
