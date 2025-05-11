Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs and drone, injuring two women

Russian forces struck the village of Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast twice on Sunday morning, injuring two women aged 75 and 56.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians carried out three airstrikes using guided aerial bombs on Pavlivka in the morning. A 75-year-old woman sustained serious injury as a result of the initial attack and was taken to hospital. Houses were damaged.

Later in the day, the Russians attacked Pavlivka again, this time using an FPV drone. A 56-year-old local woman was injured in the strike and is receiving medical assistance.

Quote: "Russians attacked the village in the Vasylivka district for the second time in one day. As a result of the FPV drone strike, a house was damaged. A woman was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance."

In the morning of 11 May, Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast using UAVs, causing destruction in two districts near Kyiv.

On 10 May, seven residents of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts were injured in Russian attacks.

