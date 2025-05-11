All Sections
Ukrainian troops have repelled over 40 Russian attacks on different fronts since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 May 2025, 17:24
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces repelled at least 46 Russian attacks on various fronts on Sunday 12 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 11 May

Details: A total of 67 combat engagements have taken place so far today.

The Pokrovsk front remains the most active battlefield, with 36 Russian assaults launched near more than ten settlements. Ukrainian forces have repelled 27 of these attacks, with heavy fighting ongoing.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near Vovchansk.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops conducted six assaults; four combat engagements are still underway.

The Siversk front saw two Russian attacks repelled, with one additional engagement in progress.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces pushed back three attacks, while one clash continues.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five assaults.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russia launched two attacks, both unsuccessful.

Ukrainian defenders also repelled five attacks on the Orikhiv front, and one on the Prydniprovske front.

On the Kursk front, four combat engagements have been reported, two of which are ongoing. Russia also conducted four airstrikes with guided aerial bombs and launched over 130 artillery strikes.

Background: Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russia had lost 1,310 troops killed and wounded as well as two tanks and 33 artillery systems on Saturday 10 May.

