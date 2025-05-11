Polish PM accuses Russian intelligence of setting fire to Warsaw shopping centre in May 2024

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has accused the Russian intelligence services of orchestrating the arson attack on the Marywilska 44 shopping centre in Warsaw in May 2024.

Source: Tusk on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services.

Advertisement:

Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for. We will get you all!"

Background:

On 12 May 2024, a large fire broke out at the Marywilska 44 shopping centre in Warsaw. The building was completely destroyed.

It housed over 1,400 shops and service outlets. Firefighters reported that the blaze most likely started in several locations.

At the end of May 2024, Tusk expressed suspicion that "Russian services were involved" in the fire and noted that "the investigation in this case is ongoing".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!