Ten-year-old girl injured in Russian attack on Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian attack has hit a house in the village of Bilozerska in Kherson Oblast, and a 10-year-old girl has been found trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A child was injured in Bilozerka as a result of a Russian strike. A 10-year-old girl was found under the rubble of a destroyed house after it was hit by an enemy shell."

Details: It is reported that rescue workers pulled the child from under the rubble and handed her over to medics. The girl was diagnosed with blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds to her legs.

Update: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that the Russians had destroyed a house and an outbuilding which started burning after the strike. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Background: On 11 May, Russian troops shelled Kherson and the village of Bilozerska, injuring two women aged 57 and 76 and a 61-year-old man.

