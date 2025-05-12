All Sections
Australian humanitarian volunteer killed while clearing mines in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 12 May 2025, 10:16
Australian humanitarian volunteer killed while clearing mines in Ukraine
Stock photo: facebook

A volunteer from an Australian humanitarian organisation has been killed in the war in Ukraine near the town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast. His name has not been disclosed.

Source: Sky News with reference to Australian PM Anthony Albanese; Kyiv Post

Quote from Albanese: "Out of respect for the family's privacy and consistent with our obligations, there is a limit to what we can say publicly at this time.

I can confirm he wasn't a participant in the conflict [the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.], he was volunteering with a humanitarian organisation."

Details: Albanese said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was providing support to the family of the deceased.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, which cited an unnamed military source in Ukraine, the volunteer and his British colleague were killed last week near the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium from injuries sustained in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device in a building.

Earlier, it was reported that a British volunteer, 40-year-old Chris Garrett, who was involved in clearing mines at a house, had been killed near Izium. At that time, it was reported that another man who was defusing unexploded ordnance had been killed in the explosion and another one was in a critical condition.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

