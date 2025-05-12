All Sections
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 12 May 2025, 11:37
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
A power engineers' vehicle, destroyed by a Russian drone. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A Russian drone attacked a car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast on Monday 12 May, killing the driver and injuring three other people.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Sumy City Military Administration on Facebook; Sumy Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote from Hryhorov: "An enemy UAV attacked a vehicle with power engineers on board in the Sumy hromada. Early reports indicate that one person has been killed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three more people were reportedly wounded. The aftermath of the Russian attack is being assessed.

 

The Prosecutor's Office in Sumy Oblast confirmed that the Russians had attacked a vehicle belonging to Sumyoblenergo [an oblast electricity distributor – ed.], which was moving through the Sumy hromada. A 44-year-old driver was killed, and three other employees of the company were injured.

Rescue workers are working at the scene.

Sumy OblastdronescasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
