Russia pulls air defence systems to Crimea, exposing other fronts – Ukrainian Navy

In an effort to keep its control of occupied Crimea, Russia has been filling the peninsula with air defence systems, leaving other fronts vulnerable.

Source: Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Radio Liberty

Details: Pletenchuk reported that the density of air defence systems in Crimea is currently higher than that in most Russian regions.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Crimea is valuable to Russia both symbolically and logistically. The density of air defence systems on the island is greater than it is in many Russian regions. The Russians are limited in their ability to replenish their losses due to sanctions and the lack of microelectronics."

Details: Pletenchuk said that Ukrainian soldiers had destroyed a significant number of the Russian air defence systems, the Black Sea Fleet Headquarters and other targets since the beginning of 2024. However, despite their losses, Russia continues to deploy drones from Crimea.

Quote: "These are mobile installations that can be transported, though they mostly use already proven locations…

Advertisement:

We need to look at the final document. I am sure that it will have all the relevant protocols, boundaries, borders, means and goals, which is the most important part of it all."

Background: Crimea has been bombarded with drones and missiles almost every day since 2022 and, in most cases, neither the Russian Ministry of Defence nor the Russian government confirm the strikes on military targets, even if the information can be verified.

Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, urged Crimean citizens to take care of their safety in light of increasing strikes carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian military targets on the peninsula, advising them to move away from the targets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!