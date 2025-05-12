All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia pulls air defence systems to Crimea, exposing other fronts – Ukrainian Navy

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 12 May 2025, 21:32
Russia pulls air defence systems to Crimea, exposing other fronts – Ukrainian Navy
An air defence system. Photo: Russian media outlet

In an effort to keep its control of occupied Crimea, Russia has been filling the peninsula with air defence systems, leaving other fronts vulnerable. 

Source: Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Radio Liberty

Details: Pletenchuk reported that the density of air defence systems in Crimea is currently higher than that in most Russian regions. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "Crimea is valuable to Russia both symbolically and logistically. The density of air defence systems on the island is greater than it is in many Russian regions. The Russians are limited in their ability to replenish their losses due to sanctions and the lack of microelectronics."

Details: Pletenchuk said that Ukrainian soldiers had destroyed a significant number of the Russian air defence systems, the Black Sea Fleet Headquarters and other targets since the beginning of 2024. However, despite their losses, Russia continues to deploy drones from Crimea. 

Quote: "These are mobile installations that can be transported, though they mostly use already proven locations…

Advertisement:

We need to look at the final document. I am sure that it will have all the relevant protocols, boundaries, borders, means and goals, which is the most important part of it all."

Background: Crimea has been bombarded with drones and missiles almost every day since 2022 and, in most cases, neither the Russian Ministry of Defence nor the Russian government confirm the strikes on military targets, even if the information can be verified.  

Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, urged Crimean citizens to take care of their safety in light of increasing strikes carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian military targets on the peninsula, advising them to move away from the targets. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaRusso-Ukrainian warair defenceRussia
Advertisement:
Russians advance in Toretsk and on Pokrovsk front – DeepState
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
All News
Crimea
Russians have once again refused to hold military parade in occupied Sevastopol on 9 May
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian aircraft in one day
Russia closes Crimean Bridge to traffic
RECENT NEWS
00:55
Russians advance in Toretsk and on Pokrovsk front – DeepState
22:54
European Defence Commissioner: "An attack on an EU and NATO member is a very real threat"
21:32
Russia pulls air defence systems to Crimea, exposing other fronts – Ukrainian Navy
21:22
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks continue, Moscow remains silent on proposed meeting
20:43
Former Russian commander in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin reported to be working in Algeria
20:36
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
20:23
Ukrainian Parliament to consider draft law amending Budget Code to implement minerals deal with US
20:08
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
19:32
Taiwan to provide US$2m for mine clearance in Ukraine
19:29
Top European diplomats: Russia must show serious intent to make progress without delay
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: