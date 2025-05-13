All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,070 soldiers and 62 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 13 May 2025, 07:32
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers and 62 artillery systems over past day
Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 968,130 (+1,070) military personnel;
  • 10,802 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,487 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,780 (+62) artillery systems;
  • 1,381 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,162 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 35,778 (+100) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 48,256 (+138) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,884 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Trump envoy Witkoff reveals key issues on potential Ukraine-Russia talks, control of occupied territories among them
Russians advance in Toretsk and on Pokrovsk front – DeepState
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
All News
Russia
Russia pulls air defence systems to Crimea, exposing other fronts – Ukrainian Navy
Former Russian commander in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin reported to be working in Algeria
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
RECENT NEWS
10:06
Trump envoy Witkoff reveals key issues on potential Ukraine-Russia talks, control of occupied territories among them
09:39
Bloomberg: EU waits for possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin before putting pressure on US over sanctions
09:08
Trump's envoy Witkoff: Trump has issued ultimatum to Ukraine and Russia on peace talks
08:52
EXPLAINEREU defence commissioner on why Russia may attack NATO and Ukraine as key to Europe's security
08:49
Ukrainian air defence downs 10 out of 10 Russian UAVs overnight
08:22
Russians attack near 18 settlements on Pokrovsk front 60 times – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russian drone attacks civilian car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring man
07:51
Russians attack Nikopol district, destroying house – photos
07:32
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers and 62 artillery systems over past day
07:11
US secretary of state discusses peace in Ukraine with country's foreign minister and European leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: