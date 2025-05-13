Russians attack near 18 settlements on Pokrovsk front 60 times – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 166 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukraine's defence forces have repelled 60 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front, while the Russians have conducted 44 attacks on the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts. The operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast is ongoing.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks. They tried to advance near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Nadiia, Lypove, Novomykhailivka and Yampolivka and towards Olhivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance towards the village of Hryhorivka and near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Petrivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 60 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Popiv Yar, Novomykolaivka, Muravka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 24 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole and Novosilky and towards Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted six unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky and towards Pavlivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made four unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Kursk front, nine combat clashes of varying intensity occurred. In addition, the Russians conducted 18 airstrikes using 20 guided aerial bombs and fired 254 times on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and populated areas, including eight times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

