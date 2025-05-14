Russians attack Rivne Oblast, injuring two people and damaging infrastructure
Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 07:26
Two people have been injured in a Russian attack on Rivne Oblast on the morning of 14 May.
Source: Oleksandr Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "This morning was alarming for Rivne Oblast. Air defence forces downed four enemy aerial targets over the oblast. Two people have been injured."
Details: Koval said minor damage to civilian infrastructure had been recorded. Appropriate services are working at the scenes.
