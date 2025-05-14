All Sections
Russians attack Rivne Oblast, injuring two people and damaging infrastructure

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 May 2025, 07:26
Russians attack Rivne Oblast, injuring two people and damaging infrastructure
Firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two people have been injured in a Russian attack on Rivne Oblast on the morning of 14 May.

Source: Oleksandr Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This morning was alarming for Rivne Oblast. Air defence forces downed four enemy aerial targets over the oblast. Two people have been injured."

Details: Koval said minor damage to civilian infrastructure had been recorded. Appropriate services are working at the scenes.

Rivne Oblast
Rivne Oblast
