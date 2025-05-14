Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 145 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones overnight on 13-14 May. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 80 Russian drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: As of 09:00, 80 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down in Ukraine's east, north, west and centre.

A further 42 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

The aerial attack has been repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

The Russian attack has affected Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

