All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 14 May 2025, 09:09
Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar
A Ukrainian machine gunner. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 145 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones overnight on 13-14 May. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 80 Russian drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: As of 09:00, 80 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down in Ukraine's east, north, west and centre.

Advertisement:

A further 42 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

The aerial attack has been repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

The Russian attack has affected Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesair defenceRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
Zelenskyy reveals what he plans to discuss with Putin
All News
drones
Ukrainian air defence downs 10 out of 10 Russian UAVs overnight
Russian drone attacks civilian car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring man
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast for third time in one day, injuring person
RECENT NEWS
10:23
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
10:10
EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia
09:37
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
09:31
Ukraine ready for any format of talks, but with one condition – Head of Zelenskyy's office
09:30
One killed and two injured in Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast
09:26
Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
09:09
Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar
08:53
Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
08:37
Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet
08:17
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts over 100 times – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: