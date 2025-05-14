All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile strikes industrial facility in Sumy, killing two and injuring nine civilians

Anastasia Protz, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 14 May 2025, 16:54
Russian missile strikes industrial facility in Sumy, killing two and injuring nine civilians
Screenshot: Artem Kobzar

An explosion rocked Sumy on the afternoon of 14 May as Russian forces targeted an industrial infrastructure facility. As of now, there is information on two fatalities and nine injuries. Two of them are in a serious condition.

Source: Sumy City Council; Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy, on Telegram; Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Dear citizens, the explosion heard in the city was the result of a strike on an industrial infrastructure facility."

Advertisement:

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration confirmed that Russia carried out a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy.

The city council reported that as a result of the Russian attack on the facility, two persons were killed and two were severely wounded. 

Emergency and specialised services are operating on the spot.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier on 14 May, a Russian drone attacked a lorry in the Sumy hromada, killing one person and injuring two others.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumymissile strikecasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
Rubio and Witkoff head to Istanbul for Ukraine-Russia talks
Ukrainian Parliament asks Zelenskyy to posthumously award title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukrainians' trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% in early May – survey
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
All News
Sumy
Russians attack Sumy with ballistic missiles, killing child and two adults, and injuring others
Russians kill three people in two settlements of Sumy Oblast within a day
Putin admits strike on civilian facility in Sumy, but offers cynical "justification"
RECENT NEWS
20:51
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
20:42
Ukrainian foreign minister coordinates efforts on "peace process" with NATO secretary general
20:35
Zelenskyy: I am waiting to see who will come from Russia before deciding on Ukraine's next steps
20:00
Russia seeks to invest in Malaysia's gas infrastructure
19:32
Polish foreign minister: I think Putin is insincere and is mocking Trump
19:26
US opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague
18:55
Nearly half of Russians report worsening finances in 2025
18:34
Russian foreign minister will not attend possible Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
18:27
German defence minister: Putin does not want peace, he wants to keep bombing Ukrainians
18:04
EXPLAINERHow a major scandal and anti-Ukrainian statements shaped Poland's presidential election
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: