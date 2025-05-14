Russian missile strikes industrial facility in Sumy, killing two and injuring nine civilians

An explosion rocked Sumy on the afternoon of 14 May as Russian forces targeted an industrial infrastructure facility. As of now, there is information on two fatalities and nine injuries. Two of them are in a serious condition.

Source: Sumy City Council; Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy, on Telegram; Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Dear citizens, the explosion heard in the city was the result of a strike on an industrial infrastructure facility."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration confirmed that Russia carried out a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy.

The city council reported that as a result of the Russian attack on the facility, two persons were killed and two were severely wounded.

Emergency and specialised services are operating on the spot.

Background: Earlier on 14 May, a Russian drone attacked a lorry in the Sumy hromada, killing one person and injuring two others.

