One killed and two injured in Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 14 May 2025, 09:30
Russian forces attacked a lorry in the Sumy hromada using a drone on the morning of 14 May, killing one person and injuring two others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy

Details: Kobzar reported the strike had occurred near one of the local administration districts. One person was killed and two others were injured in the attack.

Background: Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 145 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones overnight on 13-14 May. Ukrainian air defence units shot down 80 Russian drones.

