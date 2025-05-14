France allocates €10m for Chornobyl shelter repairs

France has pledged €10 million to the Chernobyl Shelter Fund of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to finance repairs to the protective shelter over Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), damaged by a Russian drone.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Finance press service, cited by European Pravda

Details: French representatives announced the contribution during a meeting of the Donor Assembly of the International Chernobyl Cooperation Account. The agreement was signed in London by Pierre Heilbronn, France’s Special Representative for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine, and Mark Bowman, EBRD Vice President for Policy and Partnerships.

Established by the EBRD in 2020, the International Chernobyl Cooperation Account supports donor cooperation to address Chornobyl’s challenges. Its objectives include supporting Ukraine in dismantling unstable shelter structures over Unit No 4, repairing the New Safe Confinement for safe operation, and managing radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the fund’s scope has expanded to include measures for restoring nuclear safety and protecting the Chornobyl NPP.

The damage to the New Safe Confinement from the Russian drone strike is significant, with full restoration costs estimated to exceed €100 million. The fund currently holds just over €19 million.

Background:

On the night of 13-14 February, a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Against the backdrop of Russia's strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called for ramping up military assistance to Ukraine.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, called the Russian attack reckless.

