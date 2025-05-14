All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

France allocates €10m for Chornobyl shelter repairs

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 17:15
France allocates €10m for Chornobyl shelter repairs
Stock Photo: Getty Images

France has pledged €10 million to the Chernobyl Shelter Fund of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to finance repairs to the protective shelter over Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), damaged by a Russian drone.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Finance press service, cited by European Pravda

Details: French representatives announced the contribution during a meeting of the Donor Assembly of the International Chernobyl Cooperation Account. The agreement was signed in London by Pierre Heilbronn, France’s Special Representative for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine, and Mark Bowman, EBRD Vice President for Policy and Partnerships.

Advertisement:

Established by the EBRD in 2020, the International Chernobyl Cooperation Account supports donor cooperation to address Chornobyl’s challenges. Its objectives include supporting Ukraine in dismantling unstable shelter structures over Unit No 4, repairing the New Safe Confinement for safe operation, and managing radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the fund’s scope has expanded to include measures for restoring nuclear safety and protecting the Chornobyl NPP.

The damage to the New Safe Confinement from the Russian drone strike is significant, with full restoration costs estimated to exceed €100 million. The fund currently holds just over €19 million.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On the night of 13-14 February, a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
  • Against the backdrop of Russia's strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called for ramping up military assistance to Ukraine.
  • The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, called the Russian attack reckless.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Franceaid for UkraineChornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
Rubio and Witkoff head to Istanbul for Ukraine-Russia talks
Ukrainian Parliament asks Zelenskyy to posthumously award title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukrainians' trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% in early May – survey
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
All News
France
France says it's high time to strangle Russian economy after adoption of 17th EU sanctions package
Macron promises new sanctions if Russia refuses to agree to ceasefire
Just a tissue: Élysée Palace denies Russian claims that Macron took drugs in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
20:51
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
20:42
Ukrainian foreign minister coordinates efforts on "peace process" with NATO secretary general
20:35
Zelenskyy: I am waiting to see who will come from Russia before deciding on Ukraine's next steps
20:00
Russia seeks to invest in Malaysia's gas infrastructure
19:32
Polish foreign minister: I think Putin is insincere and is mocking Trump
19:26
US opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague
18:55
Nearly half of Russians report worsening finances in 2025
18:34
Russian foreign minister will not attend possible Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
18:27
German defence minister: Putin does not want peace, he wants to keep bombing Ukrainians
18:04
EXPLAINERHow a major scandal and anti-Ukrainian statements shaped Poland's presidential election
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: