Russia seeks to invest in Malaysia's gas infrastructure

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 14 May 2025, 20:00
Gas pipelines. Photo: Getty Images

Russia is considering participating in the development of Malaysia’s gas infrastructure and supplying its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the country.

Source: Interfax

Quote from Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev: "We've made proposals regarding gas trade and participation in developing Malaysia's gas market, specifically Russian investment in receiving infrastructure, pipeline networks and gas storage facilities. These proposals are under discussion, though further work requires direct company-to-company negotiations." 

Details: Earlier, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin stated that Russia is holding similar talks with Indonesia. He said both countries are developing oil and gas hubs and are interested in additional supplies.

Malaysia is one of Asia’s leading LNG producers. In 2023, the country exported 26.8 million tonnes while having a total capacity of 32 million tonnes. At the same time, it imported 2.6 million tonnes, with a maximum import capacity of 7.3 million tonnes. Despite its large-scale infrastructure, Malaysia is gradually reducing its domestic production.

Russiagas
