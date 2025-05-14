All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 14 May 2025, 20:51
Nariman Dzhelyal. Photo: Dzhelyal on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, as Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye.

Source: decree No. 305/2025, published on the website of the President’s Office on 14 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Nariman Dzhelyal shall be appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye," the decree reads.

Nariman Dzhelyal is a Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and was released from Russian captivity at the end of June 2024.

Background:

  • In autumn 2024, Vasyl Bodnar, the previous Ukrainian ambassador to Türkiye, was appointed to serve as ambassador to Poland, leaving the embassy in Ankara without a permanent head.
  • Zelenskyy announced Dzhelyal’s appointment back in December as part of a major reshuffle of Ukrainian ambassadors.

