Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, as Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye.

Source: decree No. 305/2025, published on the website of the President’s Office on 14 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Nariman Dzhelyal shall be appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye," the decree reads.

Advertisement:

Nariman Dzhelyal is a Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and was released from Russian captivity at the end of June 2024.

Background:

In autumn 2024, Vasyl Bodnar, the previous Ukrainian ambassador to Türkiye, was appointed to serve as ambassador to Poland, leaving the embassy in Ankara without a permanent head.

Zelenskyy announced Dzhelyal’s appointment back in December as part of a major reshuffle of Ukrainian ambassadors.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!