Ukrainian actor and TV host Maksym Nelipa killed in action

Maksym Nelipa, a Ukrainian actor, TV presenter and soldier, has been killed in action.

Source: blogger Olena Filonova; Ukrainian actor Dmytro Oskin; FC Dynamo Kyiv Deputy General Director Maksim Radutskyi; Maksym’s brother Andrii Nelipa

Details: Oskin shared a screenshot of a post by Nelipa's wife, Tamara, who reported that her husband had been killed on 12 May, adding that little information was available about his death.

Advertisement:

Quote from Filonova: "Our colleague, TV presenter Maks Nelipa, has been killed in action."

Quote from Radutskyi: "Maks is no longer with us…"

Details: Radutskyi also posted a photo of Nelipa with his dates of birth and death.

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, the brother of the deceased, Andrii Nelipa, confirmed Maksym's death.

Quote from Andrii Nelipa: "Yes, it's true. My brother Maksym Nelipa, a well-known Ukrainian film actor and TV presenter, captain of the Polytechnic Cowboys KVN team, participant of the projects Khto Tam (Who's There), Narodna Zirka (People's Star), Dyzel (Diesel) Show, Dancing with the Stars, etc., who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, was killed in the Russian-Ukrainian war."

The man wrote that Maksym was not only a comedian, showman and avid fisherman, but also a courageous warrior. He served first in the Territorial Defence Forces, then in the Armed Forces.

Quote: "Lately, he has been ‘performing’ in the Unmanned Systems Forces – arranging incendiary fire shows for Russian occupiers with the help of UAVs. The work of his creative team as part of the 14th Separate Regiment of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Forces cheerfully sends the Ruscist to Kobzon and Maslyakov's KVN concerts [Kobzon and Maslyakov were popular Russian performers who supported the Kremlin regime, and ‘sending someone to their concert’ means to kill them – ed.]."

Details: Andrii said that Maksym had the rank of senior lieutenant and was recently appointed company commander. His comrades are currently continuing their combat missions.

For reference: Maksym Nelipa was a Ukrainian actor and TV presenter. He starred in comedy programmes and hosted popular TV shows. He participated in projects by Dizel Studio, a Ukrainian production company specialising in comedy shows.

Nelipa joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022, at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!