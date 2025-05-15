Ukrainian defenders repel 74 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front over past day – General Staff

A self-propelled artillery vehicle engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 168 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Russians most actively assaulting the Pokrovsk front. There have been 50 attacks on the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 15 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted three offensive actions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, one Russian attack occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the village of Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 24 attacks. They tried to advance near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka and Ridkodub and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, eight combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 74 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 26 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bahatyr, Novopil, Burlatske and Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the village of Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, one Russian attempt to advance was stopped.

On the Kursk front, nine combat clashes occurred over the past day. The Russians conducted six airstrikes, dropping six guided bombs, and fired 210 times, including four times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

