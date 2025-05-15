All Sections
US secretary of state: US is ready to support any peace mechanism for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 15 May 2025, 10:23
US secretary of state: US is ready to support any peace mechanism for Ukraine
Marco Rubio. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the United States is open to almost "any mechanism" to achieve peace in Ukraine.
Source: Rubio in a statement before an informal meeting of NATO ministers in Antalya on Thursday, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Rubio noted that attention is currently focused on efforts for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

"We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days, but we want to see progress made in that regard. Whatever mechanism is outlined, whatever the process is that needs to happen – we are open to being constructive and helpful in any way we can to end the conflict," he noted.
He added that there is no military "solution to the conflict" between Russia and Ukraine.
"This war is going to end not through a military solution but through a diplomatic one. And the sooner an agreement can be reached on ending this war, the less people will die and less destruction there will be. And that ultimately what the president’s goal is," Rubio said.

Background:

  • On 14 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.
  • Following this decision by the Kremlin, US President Donald Trump also decided not to travel to Türkiye, although he had previously said he would reflect on the visit if Putin attended.
  • Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that a refusal by Putin to come to the talks in Türkiye would indicate that Russia does not want to end the war.

USAnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
