Trump will not attend talks between Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye – Sky News, CNN

US President Donald Trump will not travel to Türkiye for the talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for 15 May.

Source: Sky News; CNN with reference to its sources

Details: According to both media outlets, US officials have stated that Trump would not travel to Türkiye to participate in the talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump made the decision not to attend the talks after the Kremlin had published the composition of the Russian delegation, which does not include Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Trump had stated he was "thinking" about travelling to Türkiye if Putin was going to be there.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his address on 14 May that he waited for Russia to announce who will represent its side at the talks in Türkiye before deciding on Ukraine's course of action.

Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Russian ruler Vladimir Putin agrees to come to Istanbul, both he and Erdoğan will fly there to meet him.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that a refusal by Putin to come to the talks in Türkiye would indicate that Russia does not want to end the war.

