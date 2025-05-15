Turkish President Erdoğan will push for immediate ceasefire in talks with Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will call for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine during his meeting today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Fahrettin Altun, the head of communications for the Turkish Presidency, on X (Twitter)

Details: Altun noted that the leaders will discuss the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

During bilateral and inter-delegation talks, they will exchange views on key issues on the bilateral agenda.

Quote from Altun: "Today, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will comprehensively discuss the latest developments in the war in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to our country.

During bilateral and inter-delegation talks, our President will emphasise Türkiye’s approach, which advocates the early establishment of a ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.

Additionally, the leaders will exchange views on key issues on the bilateral agenda."

Background:

On 15 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was ready to speak personally with the Russian leader on Thursday in Istanbul.

On 14 May, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. The delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, does not include Putin or other top-ranking officials.

