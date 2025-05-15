Russian artillery strike kills woman in Kherson

On the afternoon of Thursday 15 May, Russian forces struck the city of Kherson with artillery, killing a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The investigation indicates that Russian forces launched an artillery strike on the city at around 12:50.

A 49-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the shelling.

Background:

On the previous day, 34 settlements in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson faced Russian drone attacks, artillery shelling and airstrikes.

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging a high-rise building, 12 houses and several cars. Nine people were injured in the Russian attack.

