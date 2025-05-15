All Sections
Russian artillery strike kills woman in Kherson

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 15 May 2025, 14:36
Russian artillery strike kills woman in Kherson
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

On the afternoon of Thursday 15 May, Russian forces struck the city of Kherson with artillery, killing a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The investigation indicates that Russian forces launched an artillery strike on the city at around 12:50.

Advertisement:

A 49-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the shelling.

Background: 

  • On the previous day, 34 settlements in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson faced Russian drone attacks, artillery shelling and airstrikes.
  • Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging a high-rise building, 12 houses and several cars. Nine people were injured in the Russian attack.

KhersonRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
