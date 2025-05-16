Russia has deployed up to 640,000 troops in war of attrition against Ukraine, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Moscow has turned its aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition and is using a combined force of up to 640,000 troops.

Source: Syrskyi during a video conference at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the military format at the level of the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces

Quote: "We hope to achieve a just peace, but active hostilities are currently taking place on front lines stretching over 1,100 km.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Russia is not giving up on achieving its previous goals on the battlefield; Moscow has turned its aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition and is using a combined force of up to 640,000 troops.

Our soldiers continue to conduct an effective defensive operation, inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

Details: Syrskyi noted that in his address to the NATO-Ukraine Council, he had "raised the issue of both individual and collective training of Ukrainian military personnel in partner countries, as well as the Ukrainian defence forces’ needs for military equipment, weapons and logistics".

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian defence forces are actively engaged in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

