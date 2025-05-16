All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians launch 165 attacks on 11 fronts and in Kursk operational zone – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 16 May 2025, 08:21
Russians launch 165 attacks on 11 fronts and in Kursk operational zone – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian tank firing at night. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 165 combat clashes have taken place on the front lines over the past 24 hours. Russian forces have conducted assaults on 11 fronts and in the Kursk operational zone. The fiercest fighting remains on the Pokrovsk front, where 75 assaults were repelled.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops launched six assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke and towards Vysoka Yaruga, Dovhenke and Kudiivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, four attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the village of Pishchane and in the areas of Zahryzove and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 16 times in an attempt to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub and Kolodiazi and also towards the settlements of Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched eight attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Dyliivka and Klishchiivka and towards Bila Hora.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 75 Russian assaults near the settlements of Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka and Troitske, and towards Zoria, Novoserhiivka, Popovyi Yar and Stara Mykolaivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian attempts to break through near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians launched three offensive actions near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Stepove but failed to advance.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops stopped one Russian attempt to push forward.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 14 Russian assaults. In addition, Russian forces carried out 12 airstrikes using 18 guided aerial bombs and 236 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including eight with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
All News
Armed Forces
Ukrainian defenders repel 74 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front over past day – General Staff
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts over 100 times – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians attack near 18 settlements on Pokrovsk front 60 times – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
13:40
European Commission president: Putin not ready for peace, we have to increase pressure
13:11
Bodies of 909 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine – photos
12:29
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring six people
12:25
US representative reportedly not to take part in Ukraine-Russia talks
12:15
World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump
12:15
Ukraine coordinates positions with four countries ahead of meeting with Russia in Istanbul
11:56
Ukraine has paid US$770 million for weapons it has not received yet – Financial Times
11:39
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
10:57
Talks between Ukraine, US and Türkiye begin in Istanbul
10:56
updatedUS representative to attend Ukraine-Russia talks, but it's not state secretary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: