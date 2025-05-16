Ukraine's air defence shoots down 73 out of 112 Russian drones, 36 go off radar
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed attack drones and other types of decoy UAVs on the night of 15-16 May. Ukraine's air defence units have destroyed 73 attack drones.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force Command on Telegram
Details: As of 09:00, 73 attack UAVs – Shahed-type drones and others – have been confirmed downed over Ukraine’s eastern, northern, southern and central oblasts.
A total of 36 decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).
The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire teams of the defence forces.
Odesa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts have sustained damage as a result of the Russian attack.
