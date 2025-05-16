All Sections
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 73 out of 112 Russian drones, 36 go off radar

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 16 May 2025, 09:47
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 73 out of 112 Russian drones, 36 go off radar
A mobile fire unit. Stock photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed attack drones and other types of decoy UAVs on the night of 15-16 May. Ukraine's air defence units have destroyed 73 attack drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: As of 09:00, 73 attack UAVs – Shahed-type drones and others – have been confirmed downed over Ukraine’s eastern, northern, southern and central oblasts.

A total of 36 decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire teams of the defence forces.

Odesa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts have sustained damage as a result of the Russian attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defencedronesRusso-Ukrainian war
