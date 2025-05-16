All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Summit in Albania to consider imposing duties on imports from Russia amid disrupted talks

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 16 May 2025, 10:20
Summit in Albania to consider imposing duties on imports from Russia amid disrupted talks
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's allies will consider imposing new sanctions, which could include punitive duties on imports from Russia, against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin at a summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Albania after he failed to attend the expected talks in Türkiye between Kyiv and Moscow.

Source: European Pravda; Politico, with reference to informed sources

Details: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Erdoğan are meeting in the Albanian capital of Tirana on Friday 16 May to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The sources claim that the main topic at the informal summit of the EPC will be a sharp increase in sanctions against Moscow.

Two European sources said that punitive duties on imports from Russia are currently being discussed. The EU has already imposed significant sanctions following the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but has so far refrained from a full trade embargo against Russia.

Politico reports that one of the UK officials, before the talks between Ukraine and Russia on Thursday 15 May which did not take place, warned that if the meeting was not productive, the conversation would turn to the topic of sanctions.

Advertisement:

"President Putin is hiding," an aide to Macron said before the Kremlin confirmed the Russian leader would not travel to Türkiye. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The EU official said that the new sanctions were also inspired by the idea of US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has proposed imposing 500% tariffs on Russian exports if Putin does not stop his aggression against Ukraine.

"We would take inspiration from the magnitude of his proposal," an EU official said.

Background:

  • On 13 May, Bloomberg reported that European leaders were ready to wait until a possible meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Kremlin leader in Türkiye before moving to new sanctions.
  • Talks between Ukraine and Russia were expected in Türkiye on 15 May. Zelenskyy travelled to Ankara in anticipation of Putin's arrival. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.
  • Instead, Russia sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky. Nevertheless, Zelenskyy sent a Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to Istanbul for the talks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
Advertisement:
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
All News
Russia
Ukraine coordinates positions with four countries ahead of meeting with Russia in Istanbul
US representative to attend Ukraine-Russia talks, but it's not state secretary
US secretary of state arrives in Istanbul; delegation's mood reportedly "lacklustre"
RECENT NEWS
16:48
German chancellor calls talks in Istanbul "very small but positive signal"
16:27
Istanbul talks address prisoner exchange and ceasefire – Ukraine's defence minister
15:45
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
15:45
Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican as venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia
15:43
Russians make "unrealistic" demands at Istanbul talks, Sky News report
15:33
EU to sanction Nord Stream pipelines to block investment
15:32
Zelenskyy at Albania summit calls for punishment for Russia if Istanbul talks fail
15:23
Ukrainian delegation communicates with Russians through interpreter at Istanbul talks
14:59
EXPLAINERHead of the Polish embassy on aid to Ukraine, provocations and Russia's attack
14:50
Trump says he "may" call Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: