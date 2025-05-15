All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sending delegation to Istanbul for talks with Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 15 May 2025, 17:04
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will send a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to Istanbul for talks with the Russians on 15 May.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Ankara, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the composition of the Russian delegation in Istanbul indicates Moscow's "lack of seriousness" regarding the talks, as it includes no one who actually makes decisions in Russia.

Quote: "Nevertheless, despite the rather low level of the Russian delegation, out of respect for President Trump, the high-level Turkish delegation and President Erdoğan – and still wishing to at least try to achieve the first steps toward de-escalation and a ceasefire – I have decided to send our delegation to Istanbul." 

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defence Minister Umierov, would travel to the negotiations with Russian representatives. The delegation will not include, among others, Head of Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk and Сhief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

"As for the agenda, their number one mandate will be a ceasefire. They are flying there," Zelenskyy added.

The president has expressed doubts about the outcome of the negotiations, though he hopes that the Russians would "demonstrate at least something."

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.
  • The Ukrainian leader travelled to Ankara in anticipation of the arrival of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

