Russians kill two civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with Molniya drone

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 16 May 2025, 14:44
Russians kill two civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with Molniya drone
A destroyed car. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Friday, killing two civilians and injuring three others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka using a Molniya-1 UAV at 11:30 on 16 May 2025. A 55-year-old man suffered fatal injuries while driving a car. A 57-year-old man who was near a shelter was also killed."

Details: In addition, two local women aged 53 and 72 sustained shrapnel wounds, burns and blast injuries.

At 11:45, the Russians launched another strike on the town using an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, a 72-year-old woman who was at the market suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess her condition as serious.

The people who had been injured received medical assistance and were taken to hospital.

