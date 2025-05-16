All Sections
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army

Tetyana VysotskaFriday, 16 May 2025, 18:06
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army
Stock photo: Getty Images

The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia, which the EU has already started working on, may include restrictions on banks from non-EU countries that support the Russian defence industry and army, in addition to Russian banks.

Source: a senior EU official familiar with the process of preparing the sanctions packages told European Pravda on condition of anonymity.

Details: Banks of third countries that cooperate with companies involved in supporting the Russian defence industry and army may be included in the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, the source told European Pravda.

An EU official told European Pravda that the 18th package of sanctions against Russia was expected to include restrictive measures targeting Russian banks as well as banks in third countries that support Russia's military machine.

Background:

  • Earlier, on 16 May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that a new package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is being prepared to increase pressure on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, may include sanctions against Russian financial institutions.
  • On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed after a conversation with US President Donald Trump that Russia's refusal to comply with a full and unconditional ceasefire and killings should be accompanied by "strong sanctions".

