Presidents Zelenskyy and Sandu affirm joint EU path for Ukraine and Moldova – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during meeting with Maia Sandu. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu have conversed on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Albania, on 16 May.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he and his Moldovan counterpart discussed the steps needed to achieve sustainable peace and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

I met with the President of Moldova @sandumaiamd. We discussed steps toward achieving a sustainable peace and strengthening our bilateral cooperation. For Ukraine, the current priority is a full ceasefire lasting at least 30 days. This should establish a foundation for diplomacy.… pic.twitter.com/rBrOwBzuVg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 16, 2025

Quote: "We also addressed energy security, European integration, the impact of recent elections in Europe on political processes, and hybrid threats from Russia."

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Moldova’s readiness to continue moving alongside Ukraine in the European integration process.

Background:

The European Union is considering continuing Moldova’s accession process separately from Ukraine amid Hungary’s opposition to negotiations with Kyiv.

The European Union member states most supportive of Ukraine are not planning to block the start of EU accession negotiations with Moldova separately from Ukraine if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues to veto the process for Kyiv.

