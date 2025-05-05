All Sections
Ukraine's allies in EU ready to back Moldova if Orbán's veto persists, despite Ukraine's hopes

Serhiy Sydorenko, Mariya YemetsMonday, 5 May 2025, 17:48
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

The European Union member states most supportive of Ukraine are not planning to block the start of EU accession negotiations with Moldova separately from Ukraine if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues to veto the process for Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

Details: European Pravda reported that despite Kyiv’s hopes that "friends of Ukraine" in the EU would block the separation of the Ukraine–Moldova enlargement package, sources in Brussels and various capitals acknowledge that this will not happen.

Even the states most sympathetic to Ukraine – such as the Baltic countries – are ready to support Moldova.

"We are in a difficult position. Yes, we support Ukraine in the negotiations and we know that Ukraine would prefer to preserve the current package. But we also support Moldova and are helping them… We will not veto the start of negotiations with Moldova," explained an enlargement official from one of the Baltic states, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The key reason Moldova will receive the green light to begin negotiations – with or without Ukraine – is the EU’s attempt to support Maia Sandu ahead of Moldova’s parliamentary elections on 28 September. The outcome will be decisive for the country’s direction and strategically significant for Ukraine as well.

Meanwhile, sources from Ukraine-friendly countries stress that they are preparing to significantly increase pressure on Hungary in an attempt to persuade Orbán to lift his veto against Ukraine before the EU summit on 26-27 June.

