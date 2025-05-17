Nine people killed and four injured in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast – photo
Saturday, 17 May 2025, 07:14
Russian forces have attacked a bus near the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast. Early reports have indicated that nine people have been killed and four injured.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "The enemy attacked civilian transport. Passengers have been injured.
Medical and rescue services rushed to the scene. Treatment is being provided to the injured."
Later, Hryhorov reported that eight people had been killed and five injured.
Updated: According to the National Police of Ukraine, nine people have been killed and four injured in the Russian attack.
