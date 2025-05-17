All Sections
Nine people killed and four injured in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast – photo

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 17 May 2025, 07:14
Nine people killed and four injured in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast – photo
Damaged bus. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian forces have attacked a bus near the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast. Early reports have indicated that nine people have been killed and four injured.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy attacked civilian transport. Passengers have been injured.

Medical and rescue services rushed to the scene. Treatment is being provided to the injured."

Фото: Нацполіція
Bus that came under a Russian attack
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Later, Hryhorov reported that eight people had been killed and five injured.

Updated: According to the National Police of Ukraine, nine people have been killed and four injured in the Russian attack.


